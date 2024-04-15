Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are expecting their first child this fall, the couple announced on Monday, April 15.

“Another Paul coming this Fall,” Paul, 29, wrote via Instagram in a joint post with Agdal, 32. In the accompanying photo, the two are seen kissing as Paul holds sonogram photos of the baby.

Agdal added via her Instagram story that she “can’t wait to meet [her] new little best friend,” and referred to herself and Paul as “mom and dad.”

TMZ reports that Paul and Agdal were seen at “a high-end NYC furniture store” last month, shopping for a nursery.

Shortly after the announcement, congratulations came pouring in via the Instagram comments. Paul’s brother and fellow boxer, Jake, commented “UNCLE JAKEY.” Harry Jowsey, Bayley, Grayson Walker and Gary Vaynerchuk were among the other celebrities to offer their congratulations.

Paul and Agdal began dating in 2022 and got engaged last July. Paul showed off the Lake Como, Italy proposal in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

“Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me,” he told his followers. “14 months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since.”

In the video, he said to Agdal, “You are the love of my life. You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I’d find you, and now I don’t ever want to let you go.”

The loving words for his fiancée spilled over onto Instagram, where he added via his Instagram story, “I love this girl to infinity and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Paul, a WWE star, entrepreneur and influencer, and Agdal, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, have taken time to plan their family.

In an interview earlier this month with Graham Besinger on his In Depth with Graham Besinger podcast, Paul shared that he and Agdal wanted two boys and a girl.

“We’re shopping right now for a potential area to raise kids,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll be partially raised here [in Puerto Rico] and partially somewhere else.”

Before meeting Paul, Agdal previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Levine and Jack Brinkley-Cook. Paul was previously linked to Amanda Cerny, Chloe Bennet and Josie Canseco.