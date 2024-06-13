Love Is Blind alum Taylor Rue is opening up about suffering a miscarriage.

Rue, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, to share a video of her initial ultrasound alongside the heartbreaking news. “We couldn’t wait to share the news of our pregnancy with everyone, but now we are sharing very different news,” she wrote. “I pray and feel for any family that goes through this.”

Rue added that she and her boyfriend, Cameron Shelton, are “devastated and heartbroken” following the loss of their baby. “Only time will heal the pain we feel,” she wrote. “We know that God’s plan is so much greater than ours and that baby S is in heaven looking down on us.”

Fellow Love Is Blind alums took to Rue’s comments section to share their support, including season 4’s Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski, who wrote, “Sending you lots of love and prayers 🙏🏼❤️.” Season 6’s Amy Tiffany added, “I am so so sorry beautiful – we’re sending you both so much love and prayers 🤍.”

Rue, who appeared on the fifth season of Love Is Blind, was last seen on television breaking up with fiancé JP Pierce, who she met in the pods. Looking back on where it went wrong, the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023 that she realized something was off during the big reveal. (On the Netflix reality series, couples get engaged based on their emotional connection rather than looks.)

“I just remember we kept kissing, kept kissing, kept kissing, and I was like, ‘We need to sit down and talk,’” she recalled. “And it was almost like we didn’t know what to talk about and … I had never been in a situation that was awkward, like that meeting, on a regular date and so I was super thrown off. I didn’t know how to go about it, but that’s what made me feel a little bit weird.”

Despite not getting her happy ending on the dating show, Rue “absolutely” does not regret the way things turned out. “I’ve never lived with a guy before and so that’s a big thing for me and a big step in a relationship and we weren’t 100 percent and I didn’t want to do that,” she explained.

One month later, Rue revealed via Instagram that she met someone new, sharing a photo of herself cozying up with Shelton. He was seen in a suit, while she wore a light green gown. “Found my plus one,” she captioned the snapshot.