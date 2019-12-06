



Royal baby on the way! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg are expecting their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child,” the Marshall of the Court said in a Friday, December 6, statement. “The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy.”

The royals released a series of new official photos in honor of the exciting news. In the sweet outdoor shot, the prince, 38, and princess, 36, were all smiles embracing each other and holding hands. The pregnant royal’s baby bump was covered in a bright purple blazer in some shots and a flowing blue top in the rest.

The prince is heir to the Luxembourg throne, which means that their baby-to-be will be second in line.

Guillaume and Stephanie got engaged in April 2012 after two years of dating. Six months later, the pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Town Hall, followed by a religious service the next day at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg. The bride stunned in an embroidered Elie Saab gown at the time, along with an Altenloh de Bruxelles tiara.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child, Prince Edward, attended the ceremony with his wife, Sophie.

Four years after their nuptials, Stephanie responded to rumors that she was pregnant. “I don’t have any plans to become a mother,” she told French magazine Point de Vue at the time. “For the moment, I’m enjoying spending time with my husband.”

Earlier this year, Guillaume’s grandfather, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, died at 98 years old. “It is with great sadness that I announce to you the death of my beloved father,” his son, Grand Duke Henri, said in an April statement. “His Royal Highness Grand Duke Jean who has left us in peace, surrounded by the affection of his family.”