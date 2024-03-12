Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd can be excited about baby No. 3 while also acknowledging the shock of the pregnancy news.

When Jennifer Hudson asked Chmerkovskiy, 44, whether the couple was surprised when they learned Murgatroyd, 37, is pregnant, he replied on the Tuesday, March 12, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, “I mean, we have a 7-year-old, we have an 8-month-old and Peta’s 5 months pregnant. So yeah, it was a surprise.”

After Hudson, 42, replied, “Oh wow,” Chmerkovskiy said, “Yeah, and that’s the reaction I get 100 percent of the time. They’re like, ‘Oh wow.’ Like, yes.”

Chmerkovskiy’s fellow So You Think You Can Dance judge Allison Holker then chimed in to gush over how he and Murgatroyd are “wonderful parents,” saying, “You’re gonna be great, you’re gonna love it.”

“That’s the second thing I get told right away,” Chmerkovskiy said, adding that he and Murgatroyd are seeking out an extra set of hands for help. “I think at some point, when it’s 3 [children], you’re like, ‘Can anybody come help babysit?’ So I will take whatever.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who share sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months, revealed the news in February. “We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha!” Murgatroyd captioned the Instagram announcement. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

In the post, Murgatroyd shared a clip of the moment she told Chmerkovskiy of their expanding family, writing, “Surprising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious,” she continued. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴.”

After Murgatroyd’s initial phone call, Chmerkovskiy confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair, who wed in 2017, had an off-camera conversation.

“We did have a conversation afterwards, that was off-camera. … I asked Peta because she’s looking to me for validation also because we are doing this together,” Chmerkovskiy recalled in February. “I’m like, ‘Well, do you feel like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? Or do you feel, like, oh my God, what a blessing?’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m definitely more, oh my God, what a blessing.’ I’m like, ‘Well, let’s just focus on that and let’s go with it.’”

While baby No. 3 was a surprise, Chmerkovskiy added that “there’s no way” that he and Murgatroyd are done having more kids. “Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So as long as we have space,” he said.