Peta Murgatroyd is pregnant with her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s third baby.

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha!” Murgatroyd, 37, captioned the Instagram announcement on Monday, February 5. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

In the social media post, Murgatroyd calls Chmerkovskiy, 44, to share the good news.

“Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious,” she continued. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the “I’m so sick story” the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴.”

Murgatroyd also reflected on her fertility journey, adding, “After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us. We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news 🥹 #pregnant #partyoffive #preggo #preggers #letsgo #bobbiepartner.”

The exciting announcement comes seven months after Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their second baby, son Rio. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai.

“Rio John Chmerkovskiy 💙,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good.”

Murgatroyd has previously discussed her and Chmerkovskiy’s attempts to expand their family. In June 2022, she revealed that she suffered multiple pregnancy losses. She subsequently started to document her IVF journey on social media.

“Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible.”

Murgatroyd later opened up about how their family has coped with the ups and downs.

“It’s traumatizing, and [Maks] is the one that’s closest to me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session. … When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that.”