Maksim Chmerkovskiy isn’t thrilled to be reunited with wife Peta Murgatroyd’s pregnancy pillow.

“Here we go again … again 🤦🏻‍♂️,” Chmerkovskiy, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, alongside a video of him tossing and reluctantly retrieving the cushion. “I think it’s the happy look on @petamurgatroyd face that was the worst part.”

The clip flashes back to six months ago when Chmerkovskiy jokingly discarded his wife’s gray pregnancy pillow. As the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! played in the background, Chmerkovskiy joyfully ran down a set of stairs with the enormous bedding accessory in his arms. As he reached the bottom of the steps, he twirled the item like a lasso and tossed it into a patch of grass.

The video then jumped to the present day with the upbeat song transitioning into a slowed-down melancholy version. Chmerkovskiy emerged out his front door looking defeated before walking down the steps and letting out an exasperated sigh. After finding the pillow, he drags it back into his and Murgatroyd’s home.

Upon his return, Chmerkovskiy tossed the pillow straight to Murgatroyd, 37, who happily cuddled the pillow.

Chmerkovskiy’s video comes one week after Murgatroyd announced that the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are expecting their third baby.

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know … we just had a baby … haha!” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

In addition to revealing the pair’s exciting news, Murgatroyd also shared a clip of when she told Chmerkovskiy via a video call.

“Surprising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious,” she continued. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴.”

The news of Murgatroyd’s pregnancy comes seven months after she and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Rio in June 2023. The twosome are also the proud parents of son Shai, 6. Before Rio’s arrival, Murgatroyd struggled with fertility issues and suffered multiple pregnancy losses. In her announcement, she reflected on her journey to become a mother.

“After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us,” she penned. “We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news 🥹.”