Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their rainbow baby when baby No. 2 was born on Sunday, June 18.

Murgatroyd, 36, shared that she was heading to the hospital on Sunday, and several hours later, Chmerkovskiy, 43, shared a photo of himself holding their newborn. “Happy Father’s Day to me!#MadeInPeta,” he captioned the snap via Instagram.

The New Zealand native took to social media in January 2022 to reveal she was pregnant with her little one.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her showing of her bump. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven.”

The professional Latin dancer went on to say she and her husband — who also share six-year old son Shai — were “shocked” that she got pregnant right before planning to start her second round of IVF.

“I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family,” Murgatroyd added. “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for … coming June 2023.”

The Burn the Floor star has been candid about suffering three miscarriages in the span of two years.

“The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away,” Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post in July 2022. “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

Despite her fertility struggles, Murgatroyd shared that her pregnancy losses and IVF journey helped bring her and Chmerkovskiy closer together.

“It’s traumatizing, and he’s the one that’s closest to me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “So, he goes through it as much as I go through it, so to speak. It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it’s just an ultimate bonding session … When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that.”

The couple –– who have been married for over five years –– met while working on Broadway’s Burn the Floor in July 2009. Murgatroyd joined DWTS in 2011, while the Ukraine native joined the show in 2009.

The duo began dating in 2012, however, they split in 2013 after dating for 10 months.

In May, a source told Us that the couple were “fully back together.” The duo announced their engagement that December and welcomed Shai in January 2017. The pair said “I do” six months later.