A full nest! Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, have returned home from college early due to the coronavirus.

“We’re just trying to structure our days. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online, so they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes,” the first lady, 56, revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in a video shared on the talk show host’s Instagram page. “I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call.”

Michelle explained that the family is “just trying to keep a routine going” as they quarantine at home — and that includes “a little Netflix and chillin’.” Despite the pandemic, the Becoming author has found a silver lining.

“It’s forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers,” she said. “It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need a lot of the stuff that we have. When times are bad, having each other, having your health … we can do with a lot less, and I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand. Get out there in the world, be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes. That’s really what it’s all about. Now we’re just happy that we’re together, that everybody is healthy and safe.”

Malia, 21, began classes at Harvard University in 2017 after taking a gap year, while Sasha, 18, started attending the University of Michigan in 2019.

“Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different,” Michelle told Meghan Markle in a 2019 interview for British Vogue. “One speaks freely and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.”

