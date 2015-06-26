Summer is the best time of the year, unless you have a house full of rowdy, restless kids. But have no fear because seriously clever mom Malin Akerman is sharing her tips on how you can keep your little rugrats occupied this summer exclusively with Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Hands-on celeb parents

Akerman, 37 who is mom to 2-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Roberto Zincone, even manages to make chores fun!

1. Lemonade Stand for Good

“Have your kids set up a lemonade stand and all the fun that goes with making the lemonade, but do it for charity and then let your kids take that money and donate it to the charity themselves.”

2. Grow Your Dinner

“Have your kids plant fruits and veggies and let them be part of making it, that way you can kind of trick them into eating their veggies. It’s something I do with schools: We plant gardens and then at the end of the year, they get to cook their vegetables and invite their families and we all have a big cookout and enjoy what they’ve made.”

3. Disconnect and Reconnect

“Go camping. Be out in nature. Turn off your cellphones and all your devices. Sit around a campfire and tell some stories and roast some marshmallows.

PHOTOS: Celebs and their look-alike kids

4. Make Chores Fun

“Do some fun chores together. I think every kid loves a broom — I don’t know why — my son is obsessed! He sweeps up…Take out the brooms, sweep up, put some music on, have a dance party — especially if it’s a rainy day outside.”

5. Make Learning Pancakes

“Pancakes. Every kid loves pancakes but you can make it a learning experience and make them into different letters or numbers or shapes.”

6. Take a Field Trip

“I’m working with PepsiCo Recycling and The Nature Conservancy to bring awareness about recycling. I took my son to a recycling center and he loves trucks — garbage trucks and machines — so that was a very exciting trip for him.”

PHOTOS: Famous families

Watch the video above and to learn more about Akerman’s involvement with PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy use the hashtag #recyclefornature.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!