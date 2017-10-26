Ready for motherhood! Mandy Moore has revealed she is ready to become a mother. During an interview for Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, airing this Sunday, October 29, the This Is Us star said having kids is definitely in the near future.

The “Candy” singer plays a mom of three in the hit NBC series and the role has inspired her to take the next step in her personal life. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Yeah!” she said to Geist. “I think I was waiting for the right person and the right time and for that to sort of coincide. And I think that’s definitely the next chapter for me, sooner rather than later.”

#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Moore, 33, has found the right person for the job since she recently got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith. As far as timing goes, she is currently on the second season of the hit drama, so she says finding the right time to get pregnant in between filming is now her biggest concern. “I gotta figure it out with the show and how I can kind of time it out correctly,” she said. “But yeah, I’m excited. They can computer alter my body, I can hold a lot of bags, or like shopping baskets in front of me.”

Moore was previously in a seven-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams, from whom she divorced in June 2016, and she previously told Us Weekly her second wedding will be just as low-key as her first. “This is my second go-round,” the actress told Us and other reporters at the This Is Us season 2 Hollywood premiere in September. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me.”

The Tangled actress admitted to Us that nothing has really changed since her engagement to Goldsmith, except people’s increased interest in her personal life: “People are asking me more about my relationship than before. But it feels the same, which I guess is how it should be.”

