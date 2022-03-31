Marie Osmond Details Adorable 1st Sleepover With Granddaughter Rocket

Quality time with grandma! Marie Osmond invited her granddaughter Rocket over for her first sleepover — and the duo had an absolutely adorable time together.

“My granddaughter Rocket asked her mommy if she could have a sleepover with grandma (it would be her first time away from mommy!😉),” the Unexpected singer, 62, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 27. “She was so brave, and we had a plethora of activities throughout the day.”

When it came time to go to sleep, however, 6-year-old Rocket got a little nervous. “When night came, she missed her mommy!” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote, adding that she put on the movie Singin’ in the Rain to cheer her up. The film’s song “Make Them Laugh” “made her laugh alright,” but the scene where Lina (Jean Hagen) tries to shed her Brooklyn accent was the biggest hit.

“We played it over and over,” Osmond wrote. “We planted more than flowers that day; we also planted memories.”

The Grammy nominee shares eight kids with her husband, Steve Craig, whom she remarried in 2011.

The Behind the Smile author loves being a grandma to Rocket and her other grandkids, especially when she can help with childcare. “I know what it’s like to be a working mother,” she told Closer in January. “And even a single mother. So when my daughters are overwhelmed, or my daughter-in-law’s overwhelmed, it’s nice.”

Family provides the motivation for a lot of things in Osmond’s life, including her dedication to staying fit. In 2019, she revealed that her children asked her to shed some pounds because they were worried about her health.

“They’re so sweet,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “It’s hard when you have to work. I was the provider, so for my children to understand that and love me and care enough about me to say, ‘Mom, you’re going to die, we need you. Please lose the weight.'”

The former Marie host lost 50 pounds 15 years ago with the help of Nutrisystem. “Nutrisystem taught me that food was my friend, it was not my enemy,” Osmond told Closer in January. “That you can eat what you love, but make healthy choices and understand portion control and understand frequency of eating makes it so you can eat food and not starve to death.”

Now the former Broadway star may eat “a little extra” over the holidays, but for the most part, she tries to recognize how much better she feels when she stays on track. “More than anything, don’t think of it as a weight loss journey or a diet or anything,” she explained. “Just think of it as being healthy. Because that’s really what it is for me.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.