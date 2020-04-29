Mario Lopez Thinks He and Courtney Mazza Might Have a Quarantine Baby

Ready for baby No. 4? Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza wouldn’t say no to adding to their ever-growing brood after quarantine is over.

“If we don’t get a quarantine baby out of this, I’m going to be surprised,” Lopez, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively while alongside Mazza, 37. “But we’ll see. I realize I’m not a kid myself.”

The couple welcomed their third child together, son Santino, in July 2019. The little one joined daughter Gia, 9, and son Dominic, 6, who are “obsessed” with their baby brother and help their parents with him whenever they can. While the Saved By the Bell alum would happily consider adding a fourth child to the mix, he noted that their house is already a bit chaotic as it is.

“The energy level is a lot when you’re dealing with them all the time,” he joked. “That’s my one regret, I wish I had started a little earlier. [But] very blessed to have three healthy kids, and they’re good kids, sweet, polite kids.”

As the family of five continues to adjust to life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lopez and Mazza haven’t shied away from explaining the major health and safety concerns to their kids.

“They have a pretty good grasp of it,” the Access Hollywood host said. “You just sort of put it in kids’ laymen’s terms about some people are sick out there, and we’re trying to be smart. That’s why people are staying home, so other people don’t get sick. They get it … They do miss their friends, and miss classes and stuff, but we’re all in it together, obviously, so this too shall pass, hopefully soon.”

While the longtime couple is packing in the extra time with their kids, they’ve had to put date nights on the back burner. “When the kids go to sleep is when we have time for ourselves, and when the baby goes to sleep. That’s really it,” Mazza told Us. “Because now that the kids are home they want to eat all the time, they need something 24/7, the baby needs something all the time.”