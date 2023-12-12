Mark Wahlberg got a taste of what he missed in college when he crashed a frat party with his 20-year-old daughter, Ella.
“It was nuts,” Wahlberg, 52, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, December 12. “Parents’ weekend was incredible.”
The Ted actor recalled paying his eldest daughter, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, a visit at Clemson University in September.
“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever!” he gushed. “Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.”
Wahlberg, who never attended college himself, joked he would still be in Greek life if he had gone to a four-year university himself. “I would still be at the frat house,” he said. “I’d be a 25th year senior.”
This is not the first time The Family Plan star opened up about Ella’s college experience. In September, he noted that “she’s just so happy there,” and “really thriving.”
“We just went to parents’ weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house,” Wahlberg recalled to Today. “It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this).”
Aside from Ella, Wahlberg and Durham share daughter Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15. After living in California for several years, Wahlberg revealed in October 2022 that his family of six had relocated to Nevada.
“I want to be able to work from home,” he said during his appearance on The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there. So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”
He continued: “So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”
In August 2018, Wahlberg exclusively told Us Weekly that his fame is a “nonissue” for his kids.
“They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” he noted. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”