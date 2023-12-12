Mark Wahlberg got a taste of what he missed in college when he crashed a frat party with his 20-year-old daughter, Ella.

“It was nuts,” Wahlberg, 52, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, December 12. “Parents’ weekend was incredible.”

The Ted actor recalled paying his eldest daughter, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, a visit at Clemson University in September.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever!” he gushed. “Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.”

Related: Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham’s Family Album With 4 Children: See Photos The Wahlberg bunch! Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Wahlberg (née Durham) love doting on their four children. The Uncharted star and the handbag designer — who wed in 2009 — share Ella, born in 2003, Michael, born in 2006, Brendan, born in 2008, and Grace, born in 2010. “[My fame] is a nonissue for them. They only […]

Wahlberg, who never attended college himself, joked he would still be in Greek life if he had gone to a four-year university himself. “I would still be at the frat house,” he said. “I’d be a 25th year senior.”

This is not the first time The Family Plan star opened up about Ella’s college experience. In September, he noted that “she’s just so happy there,” and “really thriving.”

“We just went to parents’ weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house,” Wahlberg recalled to Today. “It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this).”

Aside from Ella, Wahlberg and Durham share daughter Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15. After living in California for several years, Wahlberg revealed in October 2022 that his family of six had relocated to Nevada.

Related: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Unconventional Romance: A Timeline A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]

“I want to be able to work from home,” he said during his appearance on The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there. So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

He continued: “So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

In August 2018, Wahlberg exclusively told Us Weekly that his fame is a “nonissue” for his kids.

“They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” he noted. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”