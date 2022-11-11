The Uncharted star and the handbag designer — who wed in 2009 — share Ella, born in 2003, Michael, born in 2006, Brendan, born in 2008, and Grace, born in 2010.
“[My fame] is a nonissue for them. They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” the Daddy’s Home actor exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018 of his little ones. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”
“They see how hard their dad and I work and how busy we both are running the day-to-day life we lead,” Rhea told Us at the time. “Mark travels a lot, so with four kids, it’s a daily fight to keep everyone on track. The kids see both of us always working harder than anyone else they know. Instilling a strong work ethic is so important to us.”
“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Mark said during an October 2022 appearance on The Talk, confirming the family of six relocated to Nevada. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”
He added at the time: “So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”
