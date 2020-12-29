In need of a New Year’s resolution? Look no further! Mark Wahlberg has all the best tips and tricks to starting off 2021 on the right foot.

The 49-year-old Instant Family star has made fitness a major priority over the years and hopes to inspire others to do the same after the ups and downs of 2020. While Wahlberg admits that “some days are easier than others” when it comes to self-motivating, he thinks “making fitness a habit” is one of the best things a person can do for both their mental and physical health.

“Every journey starts with that first step and if you have been slacking off or have never focused on your health or working out, you just have to throw yourself into it and get started!” he tells Us Weekly. “Starting small is key so you wake up the next day feeling tired and good about yourself, not crazy sore! A little sore is OK, but you don’t want to give yourself any excuses in the beginning to not keep on-track.”

At the end of a “strange and stressful year,” the Entourage actor is aiming to shake things up in the gym to “challenge [himself] and keep it interesting” by setting new goals and trying different workouts. With a diverse routine of F45 High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes, weight training and indoor cycling, Wahlberg is ready for any curveball that comes his way in 2021.

“Shocking the body and changing up the workouts helps me keep in top shape and making improvements,” he says. “I also listen to my body and rest when I need it. … It is important to keep on track with your fitness and health goals and not lose momentum and slip back into a sedentary lifestyle.”

Not only is Wahlberg dishing on his biggest fitness secrets, but he’s also giving a glimpse into his nutrition plan. The Lone Survivor star has transitioned to a mostly plant-based diet and has been using his Performance Inspired plant-based protein over the past year. The all-natural products add to “a super clean diet” that keeps the Hollywood hunk feeling strong and healthy year-round.

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to make some big changes. Whether that means joining a new gym or changing up your diet, taking the initiative is the first step toward a healthier future.

“Stop making excuses and waiting for the perfect month or day to start, today is the perfect day. … You will be glad you started!” Wahlberg says. “Look in the mirror, snap some pictures, record your measurements, set goals in writing, and start a fitness log. Using a fitness tracking device and sharing your goals with friends or family are also proven ways to help you stay on track.”

When it comes to committing to a healthy lifestyle, the Massachusetts native says “your mind is your most powerful workout tool.” There’s nothing wrong with a little cheat day as long as you settle back into your routine and continue to “surround yourself with healthy choices.”

Getting in shape can be a challenging journey — but one that should be celebrated. By documenting your progress on social media, Wahlberg says, you’re holding yourself accountable for making your goal a reality.

“Join and follow fitness groups on social media and post up those selfies, diet tips and workouts! The fitness community is so engaged and supportive and you will stay inspired seeing others making progress!” the Patriots Day actor tells Us. “It also helps inspire others to see your fitness journey and that always feels great. … Sharing your goals makes you more likely to keep reaching for them, so don’t be afraid to post about your healthy habits and ambitions on social media and tell your friends and family, you may even inspire them or pick up a workout buddy!”