How Mark Wahlberg Is Getting 'in Even Better Shape' in Quarantine

Mark Wahlberg is known for his extreme dedication to staying fit — and he’s not letting quarantine change that.

In 2018, the 48-year-old Lone Survivor star revealed his brutal two-a-day workout schedule, one of which starts before 4 a.m. The father of four has no intention of gaining the “quarantine 15” while in lockdown with his wife, Rhea Durham, and their kids, Ella, 16, Michael, 14, Brendan, 11, and Grace, 10.

Wahlberg told Us Weekly that he plans to emerge from self-isolation even more ripped than he was before. The entire Wahlberg crew has been doing workouts designed by F45, the fitness studio chain in which the Other Guys star invests and that specializes in 45-minute high-intensity interval training classes.

“My wife and I are doing them four to five days a week at home, and I even get the kids to jump in and grind it out with us,” the Performance Inspired supplement line co-creator said. “Our goal is to come out of the lockdown in even better shape.”

While hunkering down during the coronavirus crisis, Wahlberg admitted that some days are more difficult to be motivated than others. “Fitness and working hard is a habit for me,” he explained. “I’m always pushing myself and the people around me to be better at everything we do and get involved in.”

The Instant Family star shakes up his routine with F45 workouts, which offer a “variety” of different fitness focuses for any level of exercise.

“The workouts do not get boring,” Wahlberg said. “It’s for people of any fitness level. You can follow along at your own pace or fitness level, and the instructors are amazing motivators. Rhea is now also addicted. It’s really life-changing.”

Despite the extra downtime at home during the pandemic, Wahlberg is staying busy with new projects like his Municipal apparel line, a new HBO Max show and his Performance Inspired all-natural supplement brand.

“I created PI with Tom Dowd from GNC because I am committed to the health and wellness space, and I wanted a really clean, all-natural line of products I could trust,” the Departed star revealed.