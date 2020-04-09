Longtime love! Mark Wahlberg honored his wife, Rhea Wahlberg, and their nearly 20-year relationship with a throwback photo … dating back to when it all began.

“Couples picture challenge,” Mark, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, referencing the social media challenge asking couples to show off a snap from when they first started dating.

The Boston native nominated Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner and Stephen “Twitch” Boss to join in.

The sweet throwback picture doesn’t have a date, but it shows a young Mark and his then-girlfriend Rhea embracing. The Deepwater Horizon actor wore a fire department hat and V-neck sweater while Rhea bundled up in a pink jacket.

The lovebirds started dating in 2001, when the Lone Survivor actor was 30 years old, and they tied the knot eight years later in Beverly Hills in 2009.

Mark told Us Weekly exclusively in 2015 that the key to his successful marriage with the model is that they “spend quality time together.”

“Really, that’s what matters,” the actor told Us at the time.

For the pair’s 10-year-wedding anniversary Rhea, 41, and Mark jetted off to Italy for a romantic trip.

“10yrs married baby 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼 @markwahlberg #infinityandbeyond,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram on July 26, 2019, alongside photos of the duo on a boat off the coast of Italy.

The couple, who share four children, daughters Ella, 16, and Grace, 10, and sons Michael, 14, and Brendan, 11, have always made their family their top priority.

That dedication to their loved ones has become more evident as the parents have bonded with their little one amid the coronavirus quarantine in 2020.

Weeks prior to sharing the romantic flashback snap of himself and his wife on Instagram, the father of four gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look at his daughter Grace giving him a manicure.

Days earlier, the parents teamed up with their youngest kiddo to learn how to make TikTok videos. They proceeded to showed off their skills to their followers on March 19 by sharing the video.

“Quarantine tiktok. Hope you’re all staying safe out there,” Mark wrote alongside the funny clip. “Let’s all try and stay positive and healthy. We’ll all get through it.”

