Mortified by Mark Wahlberg! The actor’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, refused to dance with him at her school’s father-daughter dance.

“I didn’t get one dance,” the Lone Survivor star, 48, told Ellen DeGeneres during a Wednesday, February 26, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I told her we were gonna do the whole big circle and I was gonna go off [in the middle]. She said, ‘Dad if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.’”

That being said, the preteen did hang out with the Massachusetts native. “She sat there on the edge of the stage by the DJ,” Wahlberg, who also shares Ella, 16, Michael, 13, and Brendan, 11, with his wife, Rhea Durham, explained. “I’m sitting there with another dad like, ‘This is not an edited version of these songs. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls. … Not OK.’ We did still have a great time together.”

Grace has seen his Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch music videos in the past — and the little one was not a fan of his dance moves. “She says, ‘If I ever see that again, I won’t talk to you,’” he told DeGeneres, 62. “So that’s how it goes.”

Even though she’s embarrassed of her dad, Grace and her siblings “pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” Wahlberg told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2018. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want,” the Golden Globe nominee explained. “They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”

He and Durham, 41, tied the knot in 2009 and are all set with their family of six. “We are done [having kids],” the handbag designer told Us last year. “We are very blessed to have four healthy and special children and lucky to have two boys and two girls, so it’s even. No ganging up.”

Her husband agreed at the time, adding, “It worked out great for us!”