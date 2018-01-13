Mark Wahlberg plans to donate the $1.5 million he received for All the Money in the World reshoots in Michelle Williams’ name to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

As previously reported, director Ridley Scott did reshoots on the film after Christopher Plummer was hired to replace Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the movie after accusations of sexual misconduct by a number of men. Williams was reportedly paid less than one percent of what Wahlberg received for the reshoot, earning less than $1,000.

Wahlberg, who had a “costar approval” clause in his contract, also came under fire when USA Today reported that he allegedly asked to be paid more than a million dollars before redoing his scenes alongside The Sound of Music star. A source told USA Today, “What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.’ And that’s how he (expletive) them.”

The Boogie Nights actor, 46, shared a statement on Saturday, January 13, on Instagram that read, “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

The actress previously told USA Today that she didn’t think twice when asked to return to the set during Thanksgiving for the reshoots: “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

Celebrities later took to Twitter to stand up for Williams and to call out the film and Wahlberg over the pay disparity. Stars including Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Judd Apatow shared their thoughts about the situation, with Williams’ BFF Philipps calling it “unacceptable” and “shameful.” The Cougar Town actress also shared a picture of a tweet reporting Wahlberg’s donation on Saturday with a caption that said, “My Girl Gets S–t Done” with praying hands emojis.

WME, which represents Wahlberg, Williams and Scott, has also pledged to donate $500,000 to the Time’s Up movement. The agency issued the following statement on Saturday: “The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. In recognition of the pay discrepancy on the All the Money in the World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

