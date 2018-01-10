Hollywood has Michelle Williams’ back. Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain and more celebrities took to Twitter to react to reports that Williams was paid less than one percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg received for reshoots on their film All the Money in the World.

USA Today reported on Tuesday, January 9, that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting his scenes for the film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, while the four-time Oscar nominee received less than $1,000. Director Ridley Scott did reshoots on the film after Christopher Plummer was hired to take the place of Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the movie after accusations of sexual misconduct by a number of men.

“UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST,” Philipps tweeted on Tuesday.

Williams’ longtime BFF added in another tweet, “SHAMEFUL IS CORRECT.”

“I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film,” Chastain wrote on Monday, January 8.

The Molly’s Game actress tweeted about Williams again on Tuesday: “Please go see Michelle’s performance in All The Money in The World. She’s a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”

Patricia Arquette replied to Chastain’s tweets on Wednesday, January 10.

“Agencies have to stop being complicit in the underpayment of their clients,” Arquette tweeted. “There needs to be new language voiding deals made unless all people participate in the favored nations structure … This should include hidden perks like points and back end and credits.”

Amber Tamblyn, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Judd Apatow also took to Twitter to stand up for Williams.

“Michelle Williams was paid 1% of what her male co-star made on her latest film. This is totally unacceptable,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress wrote on Tuesday.

The Modern Family star tweeted, “Michelle Williams is one of the best actress working right now. It makes me furious that her talent is undervalued in this way. #EqualPay.”

“This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane,” Apatow posted.

Williams has yet to comment on the reports. Wahlberg, Scott and the movie studio have also not released any statements regarding Williams’ pay since the news broke.

