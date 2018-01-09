Michelle Williams was reportedly paid less than one percent of what her costar Mark Wahlberg received for reshoots on their film All the Money in the World.

USA Today reported on Tuesday, January 9, that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting his scenes for the film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, while Williams received less than $1,000.

The Washington Post reported back in November that Wahlberg was paid at least $2 million for 10 days of work. Director Ridley Scott did reshoots on the film after Christopher Plummer was hired to take the place of Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the movie after accusations of sexual misconduct by a number of men.

Williams, who plays the kidnapped boy’s mother in the film, previously told USA Today that when Scott’s team called her to return to the set, “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

The newspaper reports that she was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000.

Scott told USA Today in December that the reshoot, which reportedly cost $10 million, was possible because “everyone did it for nothing.”

“They all came in free,” he said. “Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no.”

Williams’ close friend Busy Philipps spoke out on Twitter in defense of her pal on Tuesday, retweeting commenters who shared the USA Today story and describing the report as “UNACCEPTABLE” and “SHAMEFUL.”

UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST. https://t.co/KS6hRmE4TA — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 10, 2018

