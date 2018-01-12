Mark Wahlberg is in hot water again after it was reported that he refused to approve Christopher Plummer as a replacement for Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World. The Transformers actor, 46, allegedly asked to be paid over a million dollars before redoing his scenes alongside Plummer.

USA Today published a report on Thursday, January 11, saying that the actor — who had costar approval in his contract — wouldn’t approve the change when Spacey was removed from the movie after several men came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.’ And that’s how he (expletive) them,” one person told the newspaper.

The new report comes after a different report from Tuesday, January 9, said that Wahlberg was paid significantly more than his costar Michelle Williams for the reshoots of their film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. USA Today reported that he was paid $1.5 million, while the actress received less than $1,000 for the 10 days they spent reshooting the scenes. The actress, 37, was reportedly paid an $80 per diem.

The actress, who plays the kidnapped boy’s mother in the film, previously told the newspaper about her reaction when director Ridley Scott’s team called her to return to the set during Thanksgiving: “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

In December, Scott said that the reshoot, which reportedly cost $10 million, was possible because “everyone did it for nothing.” He added: “They all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no.”

Other celebrities have been taking to Twitter to stand up for Williams and to call out the film and the actor over the pay disparity. Stars including Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Judd Apatow shared their thoughts about the situation, with Williams’ BFF Philipps calling it “unacceptable” and “shameful.”

UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST. https://t.co/KS6hRmE4TA — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 10, 2018

“Michelle Williams is one of the best actress working right now. It makes me furious that her talent is undervalued in this way. #EqualPay,” Ferguson tweeted on Wednesday.

