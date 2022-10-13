From the Golden State to the Silver State. Mark Wahlberg recently revealed that he and his family no longer call Hollywood home and have settled for “a better life” in Nevada.

During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of The Talk, the Departed star, 51, discussed the challenges he’s faced balancing his acting career, business ventures and fatherhood and revealed why he and his family ultimately decided to relocate.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” the Uncharted star — who shares kids Ella Rae, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14 and Grace, 12, with wife Rhea Wahlberg — explained on the talk show “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

The Massachusetts native, who put their Los Angeles home on the market in April, shared that he and his family moved to Nevada after the gubernatorial election in hopes that legislation will pass so the family can earn a tax credit from the state.

“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids and there’s a lot of opportunity here,” the Ted star added. “I’m really excited about the future.”

Mark also revealed how he wants to build a “state-of-the-art studio” in Nevada and make it “Hollywood 2.0.” He also shared his hopes to build a shoe factory and a factory for Municipal, his clothing line.

While the Wahlbergs have always made their children their top priority, they bonded together even more while quarantining and making TikTok videos as a family during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I owe a lot to my wife,” the Massachusetts native told the U.K.’s The Sun in 2008. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. … You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time. That’s especially important if you’re going to have children.”