Another girl! Mark Zuckerberg announced that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting their third child.

“Lots of love,” the Facebook cofounder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 21. “Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

The tech entrepreneur and the philanthropist, 37, are already the parents of Max, 6, and August, 5. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012, began dating when they were students at Harvard University.

When announcing that Chan was pregnant with Max, Zuckerberg revealed that his wife previously suffered three miscarriages.

“You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child,” the Meta CEO wrote in a July 2015 Facebook post. “You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience. Most people don’t discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you — as if you’re defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own.”

The former pediatrician, for her part, opened up about her pregnancy losses after Max’s arrival in December 2015, explaining that she hoped her story would offer comfort to other parents experiencing their own miscarriages.

“Sharing our experience with pregnancy was incredibly important because we realized how challenging and difficult that was, and there are really dark moments where you think you’re alone,” she said during a Today show interview at the time. “We realized that we weren’t, and that there were other people traveling along the same road with you. I think having that, knowing that you’re not alone, was incredibly important for us. And we wanted others to know that they weren’t alone either.”

In 2017, Zuckerberg revealed that becoming a father had altered the way he approaches his work. “Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way,” the New York native said during a town hall for students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. “I used to have meetings that ran really late. But now, I make sure that three times a week, I’m home to give [Max] a bath.”

The internet exec is a billionaire in charge of one of the most well-known companies in the world, but he told the audience that nothing was more important to him than his wife and daughters. “The thing that I’m most proud of, and the thing that brings me the most happiness, is my family,” he explained.