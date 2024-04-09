Jamie Otis was “shocked” to learn the sex of one of her twins while shooting a reveal video.

Otis, 37, and her husband, Doug Hehner, who met on season 1 of Married at First Sight, shared they’re expecting a baby boy in a YouTube video released on Monday, April 8. The pair used a game of beach tic tac toe to reveal the little one’s sex, unveiling three blue circles with the help of their son, Hendrix Douglas, 3, and daughter Henley Grace, 6.

Blue confetti was blasted in the air by the couple, who will have to wait for an ultrasound or blood test to find out the sex of their other twin.

“I was genuinely SHOCKED,” Otis wrote in an accompanying Instagram post. “I don’t know why bc it’s 50/50!🤪😆 I just really thought it was going to be different.”

She added, “I absolutely love being surprised and this was one of the best kept secrets.”

Otis and Hehner, 40, broke the news that they’re expecting twins in a vlog released on March 4. Fans were invited along as Otis headed to get an ultrasound, where the technician shared that there were “possibly” two babies.

“I don’t even believe it. I’m terrified though,” Otis admitted in the clip. “I’m terrified that a shoe is going to drop. I feel like I’m going to try because this has literally — twins have been a dream of mine.”

The Bachelor alum has experienced three miscarriages over the years, the first in July 2016, just over one year before Henley’s birth in August 2017. Her second pregnancy loss occurred in September 2018.

“Three years ago today I sat on a hospital stretcher pushing and screaming in excruciating pain. I was delivering my baby boy at just 17 weeks, 1 day pregnant,” Otis recalled in a July 2019 Instagram post. “I remember this day vividly. The pain was an out of body experience. It was a pain my SOUL felt.”

Otis has been candid about the couple’s pregnancy journey, emphasizing the importance of normalizing conversations around miscarriages while speaking to Us.

“So many people have had to mourn in private because it’s so taboo to talk about,” the “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast host said in 2019. “Why is that our culture, not to tell anyone about your pregnancy before it’s ‘safe?’ You’re supposed to walk that road alone? To have to just go to work and no one can know, and you have to walk around having just lost your baby?”