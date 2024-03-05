Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are expecting babies No. 3 and No. 4.

The duo initially revealed late last month that their third baby was on the way, but Otis, 37, has since revealed that she’s pregnant with twins.

“I’ve always wanted to be a twin mommy,” she told People on Monday, March 4. “My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it’d skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I’d end up with twins!”

Otis went on to say that she and Hehner, 40, are “over-the-moon excited” for two more babies but also “a wee bit scared.”

Otis and Hehner also uploaded a vlog on Monday, sharing the moment they found out they are having twins.

In the video, Otis headed to get an ultrasound without her husband. The ultrasound technician shared that there were “possibly” two babies.

“I don’t even believe it. I’m terrified though,” Otis admitted in the clip. “I’m terrified that a shoe is going to drop. I feel like I’m going to try because this has literally — twins have been a dream of mine.”

Otis and Hehner met moments before getting married during the first season of Married at First Sight. The couple has been candid about their fertility struggles since tying the knot. While they are already parents to two kids, Henley, 6, and Hendrix, 3, Otis and Hehner have been open about trying to have a third.

Otis has experienced three miscarriages over the years, the first in July 2016, just over one year before Henley’s August 2017 birth. Her second pregnancy loss occurred in September 2018. Hendrix was born more than one year later in May 2020.

After “over three years” of trying for another pregnancy, Otis announced on February 20 that she and Hehner are expecting.

“I’M FINALLY PREGNANT!!!🙏🤰🥳 I wanna scream it from the roof tops!!! I cant thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!! 🙏✨,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, ‘low-normal’ AMH, advanced maternal age, and I’m probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!🙏✨🤰👶.”

She continued, “THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE’VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES!🙏🤰👶✨.”

Otis ended her Instagram caption with words of wisdom to women who are hoping to become mothers.

“I’m still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY,” she shared. “If you’ve been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It’s the worst news ….. but dont lose hope.”