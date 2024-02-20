Party of five! Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting their third child.

“I’M FINALLY PREGNANT!!!🙏🤰🥳 I wanna scream it from the roof tops!!! I cant thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!! 🙏✨,” Otis, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 20.

She and Hehner, 40, have been attempting to conceive for several years. “It’s been over three years of trying,” she explained. “I’ve been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, ‘low-normal’ AMH, advanced maternal age, and I’m probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!🙏✨🤰👶.”

Otis suffered miscarriages before and after welcoming daughter Henley in August 2017 and and son Hendrix in May 2020. “THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE’VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES!” she continued.

“I’m still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY,” Otis wrote. “If you’ve been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It’s the worst news … but don’t lose hope.”

The couple met moments before they tied the knot during the first season of Married at First Sight, and their pregnancy announcement comes one month before their 10th wedding anniversary.

After two years of marriage, the Bachelor alum revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage at 17 weeks in July 2016.

“Three years ago today I sat on a hospital stretcher pushing and screaming in excruciating pain. I was delivering my baby boy at just 17 weeks, 1 day pregnant,” Otis recalled in a July 2019 Instagram post. “I remember this day vividly. The pain was an out of body experience. It was a pain my SOUL felt.”

Six months later, the nurse shared she was pregnant again and the couple welcomed daughter, Henley Grace, in August 2017.

“I’ve never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you’re mommy’s everything,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

After suffering an early miscarriage in September 2018, Otis and the New Jersey native announced that they were expecting their second child in September 2019.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Otis captioned an Instagram photo of the couple showing off an ultrasound picture. “I cannot even believe it! …after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

Despite worrying about the little one’s arrival, the pair’s rainbow baby boy, Hendrix, was born in May 2020.

“He’s HERE!” the Chef’s Connection host wrote via Instagram at the time. “I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner. I truly have the best FRANS!”

In July 2020, Otis got candid with her Instagram followers about her struggle with postpartum depression after Hendrix’s birth.

“I’m scared of looking weak. I feel like there’s such a stigma associated with mental illness,” she shared. “When I heard the doc speaking the words ‘postpartum depression’ [at my six-week checkup], I instantly felt like I wasn’t good enough or strong enough to fight the hormones. (The nurse in me knows that’s not the case – and I’m working on fighting this feeling).”

The Wifey 101: Everything I Got Wrong After Finding Mr. Right author added: “When I think of the person I want to be, it isn’t a depressed Debbie-downer. I want to be the happy one, always encouraging others and making them smile. When I think of the kind of MOM I want to be, I want to be the attentive one who never tires of getting down and playing with my kiddos.”

Nearly a year later, the couple described “going through a rough patch” in their relationship while speaking with Dr. Gertrude Lyons on their podcast.

“I’m in a rut here and I’m begging for help in every aspect of my life … I’m angry and sad and hurt and I don’t know what to do,” Otis explained in a May 2021 episode. “I literally have to manage every aspect of our life. …. Needles to say, we’re obviously working on our marriage. I’m just at a loss. I feel completely deflated.”

In October 2021, the duo admitted that they bought an RV and planned to live in it as they work on their marriage together.

“The truth of the matter is that obviously we want to have another baby, but the big news is not that we’re pregnant. I wouldn’t ever joke around about being pregnant,” Otis exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “In a small sense, I do wish that was the big news because I really do want to grow our big family, but the more reasonable, logistical part of me is [thinking] we really need to focus on our marriage, our foundation and also my personal health and well-being. Just making a solid foundation before we build our family.”

Almost a year later, Otis shared to her Instagram followers that the couple were looking in Florida to find a “forever home that has enough rooms for our babies (and our future babies too).”