A change of scenery. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner revealed that they bought an RV and plan to live in it and travel with their family as they work on their marriage.

The Married at First Sight alums, who tied the knot in March 2014 and are parents of daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 16 months, announced the news on Monday, October 4.

“We are moving our family of 4 into an RV and we are hoping that by decluttering & simplifying our lives we will be able to strengthen our marriage & focus on what’s most important in life: family & love,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Fans speculated prior to their post that she was pregnant, but she shot down the rumors on Wednesday, September 29. Otis, 35, subsequently opened up about why she and Hehner, 37, decided to hit the road before expanding their family again.

“The truth of the matter is that obviously we want to have another baby, but the big news is not that we’re pregnant. I wouldn’t ever joke around about being pregnant,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “In a small sense, I do wish that was the big news because I really do want to grow our big family, but the more reasonable, logistical part of me is [thinking] we really need to focus on our marriage, our foundation and also my personal health and well-being. Just making a solid foundation before we build our family.”

Otis hopes the move will allow her and Hehner to address their problems. “This is a very huge change and I feel like it can go one of two ways — I feel like it can probably strengthen us for sure, that’s why we’re going for it, but I’m a little worried that maybe it’s going to add stress and maybe more tension,” she said. “We are going into it with — my husband and I each have our own therapist, plus a couples’ therapist — and we are going into it as a team to try to truly minimize all the clutter in our life and the distractions and try to really focus on us as a couple and as a partnership and as Mom and Dad and to build on that and just get stronger.”

She added: “We’re not sure of what’s gonna come of it, to be honest, but we’re hoping to come out stronger and then we’ll be ready to add to our family and maybe travel the world. We’ll see what we’re going to do.”

Otis admitted in May that she and Hehner were “going through another pretty rough patch” as she struggled with her mental health.

“I’m in a rut here and I’m begging for help in every aspect of my life. … I’m angry and sad and hurt and I don’t know what to do,” she explained on their “Hot Marriage. Cool Parents.” podcast at the time. “I literally have to manage every aspect of our life. … Needless to say, we’re obviously working on our marriage. I’m just at a loss. I feel completely deflated.”

The Bachelor alum revealed via Instagram in August that she and Hehner were trying to have fun together after their therapist recommended it as “a good way to avoid divorce.” However, she noted in September that “divorce isn’t failure.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper