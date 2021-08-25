Serious soulmates. Fans have gotten an inside look at how Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are working through their relationship woes — but there’s more to the process than meets the eye.

“We’ve made a commitment to each other and to really our fans that have been with us from day one to show the good, the bad, the ugly and everything,” Hehner, 37, recently told E! News. “More importantly though, I think it’s inspiring to not just show issues or problems or challenges, but very rarely do you get to see the progress of the work that’s being made and the solution to it.”

The reality TV personality admitted he has a habit of being a “terrible communicator” and credited couple’s therapy with helping him “get out what I need to say” when tensions escalate.

“A lot of people don’t see the work put in behind the scenes,” he explained. “I personally can’t imagine a life without Jamie, without this family and I know how great it is and how great it can be and how much we can grow.”

Hehner met his wife, 35, on the first season of Married at First Sight and they went on to tie the knot in 2014. They share daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 15 months, and have been working through a particularly “rough patch” in their marriage this year.

“We’re not giving up on each other—not now, not ever,” the season 16 Bachelor alum wrote alongside a tearful Instagram photo earlier this month. “Right now, I’m fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME.”

After speaking candidly with her followers about her ups and downs at home, Otis has started to see “a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told E! News. “For a long time, I was wondering whether or not we were able to overcome just some of the problems that we were having. And honestly, I don’t know if we would have if it wasn’t for therapy, which sounds, I know probably sounds crazy to some,” she said.

The Wifey 101 author previously struggled with infertility, losing her first son, Johnathon, at 17 weeks pregnant. She later experienced multiple miscarriages, and while she and Hehner work on improving their relationship, the road to baby No. 3 has slowed.

“We’ve kinda put trying for our next baby on the back burner while we focus on strengthening our marriage,” Otis told her Instagram followers on Thursday, August 19. “My biggest fear with this is that … the time is ticking away.”

While the registered nurse is “not on birth control,” she explained that she and her husband aren’t “going at it as aggressively” lately.

“It’s not like we are preventing it … we are trying, but not trying if that makes sense,” she wrote. “I just know in my heart I am supposed to have more children. I genuinely don’t feel like our family is complete yet. It’s hard to explain, but I have this really strong feeling that I’m meant to have more children living on earth and being part of this little family we’ve created.”