Getting adjusted to her new normal! Jamie Otis’ 3-year-old daughter, Henley, isn’t sure how to feel about her big sister status after her brother Henley’s May birth.

“She is not so interested in him, to be very honest,” the Married at First Sight alum, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively of Henley and Hendrix, 1 month, on Tuesday, June 17, while promoting her partnership with Align and their new Colic Relief product. “She went away when I first had him. … Because it’s the first month, he sleeps most of the time. She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so boring. … Let’s hang out [in] another year when you start talking.’”

The toddler has been helpful in her own ways, however. “When he’s crying, she’ll go, ‘Oh, Mommy, baby’s crying. He needs a pacifier.’ And she’ll run over and grab the pacifier and give it to him,” the Wifey 101 authorsaid. “She counted all 10 [of his] toes over and over again.”

She and husband Doug Hehner welcomed the baby boy in a home birth last month.

“I definitely, definitely, definitely want more kids,” the “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast host told Us. “We want four kids for short. I also really would love to adopt in the future as well.”

Between Henley and Hendrix’s births, the New York native suffered multiple miscarriages, so she’s hoping to “start trying immediately” for baby No. 3 in case she and Hehner, 36, have another “rough go” at conceiving.

“[At] about six months, we’re probably gonna start trying it again in hopes that it doesn’t take us 18 months and we’re not going to go through all these losses,” the Bachelor alum explained to Us. “We definitely want to grow our family, and I’m praying to God that it’s not gonna be an issue. Also, age is not on my side. … I believe that God is going to give us what we deserve and what we can handle.”

Otis feels more prepared in “some ways” this time around, especially with Align’s Colic Relief probiotic product on hand. “I prefer actually giving them a good bacteria rather than some sort of a medicine,” she explained. “[It’s] building their belly with good bacteria to kind of soothe and ease that fussiness.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi