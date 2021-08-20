Shifting their priorities. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner aren’t actively trying to conceive their third child while fighting for their marriage.

“We’ve kinda put trying for our next baby on the back burner while we focus on strengthening our marriage,” the Bachelor alum, 35, captioned a Thursday, August 19, PDA pic via Instagram. “My biggest fear with this is that … the time is ticking away.”

The Wifey 101 author has suffered multiple miscarriages over the years while growing her family. She and the New Jersey native, 37, welcomed daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 15 months, in August 2017 and May 2020, respectively.

The New York native is currently “not on birth control,” she told her Instagram followers on Thursday. “It’s not like we are preventing it, but we aren’t scheduling and going at it as aggressively as we were a couple months back. So we are trying, but not trying if that makes sense. I just know in my heart I am supposed to have more children. I genuinely don’t feel like our family is complete yet. It’s hard to explain, but I have this really strong feeling that I’m meant to have more children living on earth and being part of this little family we’ve created.”

The former nurse concluded that she and her former Married at First Sight costar were “going back” to what made their relationship strong after they tied the knot in March 2014 — “SPOONING on the couch and watching murder mysteries.”

The former Lifetime personalities hit a “rough patch” in their marriage in May, and they have been open on social media about their trust issues and therapy sessions ever since.

“We’re not giving up on each other — not now, not ever,” the Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host captioned a teary selfie with her husband earlier this month after speaking with a marriage counselor. “It started w[ith] anger, yelling, blaming but ended w[ith] us holding each other and trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER. Gosh, a good therapist is everything. … I will fight for my family! I mean, sometimes more than they even want me to. But right now, I’m fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME.”

Otis took multiple pregnancy tests in June, telling her followers that she was hoping for “two more kids … before menopause” despite the negative results.

“It took us 18 months, two losses and a whole lot of PATIENCE to get our sweet Hendrix boy (and 12 months and the loss of our angel baby Johnathan to get Gracie girl) but they were both WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” she captioned an Instagram video at the time. “We will be patient and keep persevering for our next baby too.”