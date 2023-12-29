Your account
Matthew McConaughey Gushes Over Son Livingston on His 11th Birthday: 'We Love Watching You Grow'

By
Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Son Livingston's 11th Birthday, Says He 'Loves Watching' Him 'Grow'
Matthew McConaughey with son Livingston. Courtesy of Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey’s youngest child, Livingston, isn’t so little anymore.

“Double one’s, we love watching you grow,” McConaughey, 54, captioned a sweet Instagram pic of himself and Livingston chilling on a couch to celebrate his son’s 11th birthday on Thursday, December 28. “Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s.”

McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, and their eldest son, Levi, each shared several throwback snaps of the birthday boy in tributes of their own. “Happy 11th lil bro, you’re growing up so fast! #happybirthday,” Levi, 15, wrote via Instagram on Thursday.

Alves, 40, shared glimpses of her sons from over the years while marking Livingston’s big milestone. “Well … When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brother’s birthday, I give up coming up with my own!😂😂 re-posting it!” she teased in the caption. “Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!”

McConaughey and Alves, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Levi in 2008, followed by daughter Vida, 13, in 2010. McConaughey celebrated Livingston’s arrival via social media in December 2012.

“Camila Alves gave birth to our third child yesterday morning,” he wrote. “Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey, was born at 7:43 am on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches. Bless up and thank you for your well wishes. Happy New year, and just keep livin, Camila and Matthew McConaughey.”

The couple prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, only letting Levi join Instagram in July as a 15th birthday gift, but they sometimes share rare insight into their family life via social media.

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Son Livingston's 11th Birthday, Says He 'Loves Watching' Him 'Grow'
Livingston Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, and Kay McConaughey. Rick Kern/WireImage

“Then this happened …💚💛💚💛💚,” Alves wrote alongside an Instagram photo of McConaughey cutting Livingston’s hair with Levi watching in February.

Livingston made a rare appearance on his dad’s Instagram profile one month later when McConaughey shared a pic of the duo on a hike. “Son up to dun down,” he wrote in March.

Levi went on to upload a family photo to celebrate McConaughey’s birthday in November. “People know Matthew McConaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination,” Levi captioned the thoughtful post. “The journey’s just getting started … Happy birthday Papai.”

Alves previously gave fans a glimpse of her youngest son blowing out his birthday cake candles when he turned 10 in December 2022. “Nothing fancy … just us … December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!!” she captioned the Instagram pic. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake! May your heart my son keep its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛.”

