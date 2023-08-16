Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves aren’t always public about their family life — but as their kids continue to grow, they’re letting fans in more and more.

McConaughey met his future wife in 2006 and two years later they welcomed their first child, son Levi, in July 2008. Their daughter, Vida, arrived in January 2010. The Oscar winner proceeded to marry Alves in June 2012 and six months later, their son Livingston was born.

“[We do] a lot of staying at home, cooking together or getting a hotel room that is 10 minutes away from the house,” Alves exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018 of how she and McConaughey stay connected. “Just the fact that you don’t have to wake up to kids screaming for help with something. It already does something to a mom’s brain.”

In July 2022, Alves exclusively told Us that her kids becoming young adults is a “beautiful” thing. “It’s inspiring,” she said.

