A family affair! Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, stepped out at his annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala alongside their son Levi.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 53, and Alves, 41, stunned at the Austin, Texas, benefit on Thursday, April 27. McConaughey looked dapper in a blue suit while the model opted for a yellow dress and coordinating cape. Alves completed her look with a pair of heels with a three-dimensional palm leaf on the toe. The married couple, who wed in 2012, walked the red carpet with son Levi, 14. Their firstborn, for his part, was all smiles in a white button-down, navy slacks and white sneakers.

Thursday’s fundraiser — which is helmed by the Greenlights author, Jack Ingram and Mack Brown — raises money for children’s education, health and wellness.

“Yesterday, Camila and I go by one of the high schools that we’re working in over here. And we ask the kids, ‘What’s one of your favorite things about the class?’ And they tell us, ‘Oh, I finally have a safe place to go after school.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, we didn’t even think about that,’” McConaughey said during the event, per Fox 7 Austin. “So simple things that these kids are getting that is helping them make choices where they can prevent getting in trouble before they need a cure later in life. That’s what excites me about [this cause].”

In addition to being activists, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star and the Just Try One Bite children’s cookbook author also prioritize raising their three children: Levi, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

“You know, it’s interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers … it’s almost like you need more energy,” Alves exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued at the time: “When it comes to more of … the ability to really guide, like, a young man or a young woman, it takes a different kind of brain to pass, you know, brain power [and] to guide [or] to navigate through that. But it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage. … It’s a beautiful stage.”

McConaughey, who lives in Texas with the Brazil native and their three children, has also been candid about raising the teens.

“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” the Oscar winner quipped to Town & Country in June 2020. “Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”