Camila Alves Says Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Is Proud of His Revealing Book

Family first! Matthew McConaughey’s mom, Mary Kathlene McCabe, is happy about his new book, Greenlights, including its candid description of his complicated childhood.

“One proud mamma!” McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, captioned an Instagram photo of her husband, 50, and his mom on Tuesday, October 20. “#Greenlights book out TODAY!!!!”

The Brazilian model, 38, also shared her own excitement over the Dazed and Confused star’s published work, which came from 36 years of writing diaries.

“Words can not express how proud I am of this work of love that Matthew did!!” she continued. “Laugh out loud, to tears, to wisdom, to the bumper stickers it is a journey you just have to read!!!”

Alves added: “Turn your red lights into greenlights!! Go get it at www.greenlights.com or anywhere books are sold!!!💚💚💚.”

The Women of Today founder, who shares three children, sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, and daughter, Vida, 10, with McConaughey, also posted a photo of the book via her Instagram Story.

“So proud. Everyone go get it,” she wrote alongside the cover, which is a black-and-white photo of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor.

McConaughey detailed his parents’ messy relationship, which he describes as toxic, among other topics, throughout his memoir.

At one point, he recalled when his mother allegedly broke his late father James’ nose and held up a knife at him, before making up and having sex.

“This is how my parents communicated. This is why Mom handed Dad an invite to their own wedding and said, ‘You got twenty-four hours to decide, lemme know.’ This is why my Mom and Dad were married three times and divorced twice—to each other,” he wrote. “This is why my Dad broke Mom’s middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my Mom and Dad loved each other.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star also recalled moments from his childhood, including getting an “ass whupping” and having his mouth washed out by his parents when he was young.

He wrote of the time he beat up a bouncer in front of his father, which is when he became “a man in his eyes. The night we became friends.”

The Texas native also revealed that when he was born his father wasn’t there. Instead, he explained that James “called my mom and said, ‘Only thing I have to say is if it’s a boy, don’t name him Kelly.’”

After Greenlights hit stores on Tuesday, McConaughey told his fans in an Instagram post that “it’s given me a lot of freedom” and he hopes that readers can find the same.