A close call! Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, detailed a harrowing plane ride that resulted in an emergency landing — and left a handful of people in need of medical attention.

“On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere,” Alves, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 2, alongside video footage from the bumpy ride. “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes … that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight — which was flying from Alves’ home city of Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany — was flying around 37,000 feet over Tennessee when it experienced significant turbulence and diverted to Washington D.C., per NBC News. The plane landed safely at the airport at 9:12 p.m ET.

“Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority at all times,” the airline said in a statement to NBC on Wednesday.

The Just Try One Bite author revealed that the passengers were able to spend the night at a nearby hotel before taking a second flight out the following day. She added that the group “made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing” before she got a good night’s sleep and continued on her journey.

Fans and famous friends were quick to send Alves their well-wishes following the scary event, including Tamera Mowry who wrote, “Wow! Glad you are ok! ❤️🙏🏽.” Rachel Zoe, for her part, replied, “Omg dear friend thank gd everyone is OK. I am the worst flyer and not sure i would be as brave as you are right now 🤦‍♀️🙏🏻❤️ sending strength and safety.” Kelly Rowland, meanwhile, commented with a series of praying hand emojis.

This isn’t the first life or death scare the Women of Today founder has dealt with this past year. In November 2022, she took to social media to debut a neck brace after falling down the stairs.

“Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went,” she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a selfie of her wearing the brace. “A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead.”

Prior to scary departure on Wednesday, Alves spent quality time with husband McConaughey and their two sons — Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10, who are both spitting images of their father — as the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star gave their kids at home haircuts.

“Then this happened …💚💛💚💛💚,” the Brazil native captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, February 28, of McConaughey snipping the 10-year-old’s long blonde locks.

The happy couple are also proud parents of 13-year-old daughter Vida — who shares her mother’s dark features. Alves gave fans a glimpse into how much the teen had grown while the family celebrated her birthday in January.

“How does this go people! Time flies … 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛.”