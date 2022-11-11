Taking a spill. Camila Alves debuted a neck brace after a recent tumble — but assured fans that she’s on the mend.

“Sh** Happens,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. “I am OK but … Don’t fall people … don’t fall …”

The model, 40, revealed in her car selfie that she was wearing a white, padded neck brace as a result of her accident.

“Ladies hold your long dresses up or loose pants up when going by down the stairs!!” Alves warned, noting that the “wind blew mine as I was midair.”

The Women of Today founder further explained: “Pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went … A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead.”

Fans and famous friends were quick to send Alves their well-wishes, including Isla Fisher, who commented on the snap, “Still looking beautiful.”

The Brazil native’s hospital visit came less than one week after she toasted her husband, Matthew McConaughey, on his 53rd birthday.

“On the way … Two lands came together from far away … Another trip around the Sun … what a blessing you are to us,” Alves wrote via Instagram on November 4 alongside a video of her and the Dazed and Confused actor enjoying a boat ride at sunset.

McConaughey, for his part, celebrated his special day with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles.

“Waiting all year for my birthday breakfast,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star captioned an Instagram snap of himself enjoying the sugary treat. “I was not paid by Fred or Barney for this post #noad.”

Earlier this year, Alves gave Us Weekly a glimpse at her life with the Texas native and their three children: sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 9, and daughter Vida, 12.

“My most prized item in my wardrobe is a necklace that Matthew made for me that has all three kids’ names and birthstones, and his birthstone,” the Just Try One Bite children’s book author exclusively told Us in August. “It was inspired by a necklace my friend has, but Matthew created his own.”

However, she revealed that her “favorite gift” from her kids is a bracelet that Livingston made her for Mother’s Day. “I’ve been wearing it daily ever since,” the Just Keep Livin Foundation cofounder said.

While the entrepreneur, who married McConaughey in 2012, is cherishing every moment with her kids, she exclusively told Us in July that entering the teenage phase has proven to be difficult.

“You know, it’s interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers … it’s almost like you need more energy,” Alves said at the time. “You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”

The handbag designer added: “When it comes to more of … the ability to really guide, like, a young man or a young woman, it takes a different kind of brain to pass, you know, brain power [and] to guide [or] to navigate through that. But it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage. … It’s a beautiful stage.”