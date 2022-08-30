Alright, alright, alright! It’s been decades since Dazed and Confused hit the big screen, but the cult classic is still attracting new fans.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater, the 1993 film follows a group of Texas high school students on their last day of school in 1976. Covering everything from to freshman hazing to teen romance, the beloved movie captured the spirit and sentiment of the era.

Though the film made very little money when it premiered, it’s now often cited as one of the best movies about teenage life ever made. In June 2019, Linklater said that he loves finding out that people who weren’t alive in the 1970s — or the 1990s — love the film.

“I don’t think it’s my best movie, but it represents a rite of passage for the ‘busters,’ the end of the baby-boom generation,” the Boyhood director wrote in an essay for The Guardian. “I also enjoy people who weren’t even born then liking the film. It tells you there’s something about teenagedom that never changes.”

The film also boasts one of the most impressive ensemble casts ever, with some of its stars — Ben Affleck, for example — eventually climbing to the top of Hollywood’s A-list.

Keep scrolling to see what the Dazed and Confused cast is doing now.