Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody Harrelson hilariously lurked behind her. The Hunger Games star 61, and McConaughey, 53, have a long-standing friendship, starring in 1998’s Surfer, Dude and 1999’s EDtv together. They twosome joined forces once again in 2014 for HBO’s True Detective.

“How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!,” Alves, 40, continued in her birthday tribute. “Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛.”

McConaughey and the Brazil native have been busy celebrating their little one’s milestones recently, with son Livingston during 10 last month with a classic children’s party in the family’s home state of Texas. (The twosome also share son Levi, 14.)

“Nothing fancy … just us … December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!! All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!” the model captioned an Instagram photo of her son with his cake. “May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛.”

While the Oscar winner and Alves have kept their personal lives relatively low-key, the pair — who tied the knot in June 2012 after six years together — have opened up about their approach to parenting over the years.

“I’m more consistently the yes guy,” McConaughey told Town and Country in June 2020. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”

In 2018, the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared that he and his wife have a “similar bottom line” when it comes to disciplining their kids, saying, “We can nudge ’em and shepherd ’em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they’re very much individuals.”

Alves, for her part, echoed her husband’s sentiments in July 2022, revealing that all three of their kids are regularly assigned to cooking duties.

“They’re in charge of breakfast,” the Just Try One Bite author explained exclusively to Us Weekly. “My oldest does just, like, scrambled eggs with kale and turkey and, like, he really gets into it. And tomatoes and onions and cilantro. He mixes it all up and it’s really good.”

For Alves, watching her kids grow up and learn responsibility is a “beautiful” experience.

“It’s inspiring,” she gushed to Us. “It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage.”