Mini-me alert! Matthew McConaughey’s 12-year-old son, Levi, was the spitting image of his dad in a Thursday, October 22, photo.

“The look on our faces says it all,” the actor’s wife, Camila Alves, captioned the Instagram upload. “The BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe.”

In the post, Levi leaned over a skillet while wearing a white polo and black glasses. “Omg he looks just like Matthew,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Omg that’s a mini Matthew McConaughey right there.”

The Oscar winner, 50, and Alves, 38, welcomed their son in 2008, and his little siblings, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7, arrived in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

In February, the Dallas Buyers Club star said he’d “like to have eight more kids” while speaking at HISTORYTalks, Leadership & Legacy in New York City. “My wife is not on the same page,” McConaughey explained at the time.

The Golden Globe winner’s wife is “tougher” on their three kids, he told Town and Country four months later. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” McConaughey said in June. “Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”

The Texas native added that putting a foot down “takes a lot more energy,” noting that “it’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.’”

Levi, Vida and Livingston’s parents tied the knot in June 2012 in Texas. Four years later, McConaughey opened up to Playboy about first seeing Alves while he was “at a club making margaritas at [a] table with” his friends.

“When she walked in wearing this aqua dress, I went, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ … You can’t dial up that kind of woman,” the True Detective alum gushed in December 2016. “I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly. I like being under her spell. I don’t want to break that spell.”