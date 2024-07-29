Alexandra Daddario had no trouble keeping her pregnancy a secret from the general public, but hiding her condition from her Mayfair Witches costars was a tall order.

Daddario told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Saturday, July 27, that morning sickness turned her into a “vomit monster” while filming the second season of the AMC show.

The Anne Rice-inspired series was filmed on location in New Orleans and Dublin and costars knew something was up when Daddario refused to go out on the town once shooting wrapped for the day.

“Alex was at home with her secret every night,” shared Ben Feldman, who plays Daddario’s love interest in the second season. “How that was kept a secret is stunning to me.”

Daddario, 38, said she wasn’t able to stop her pregnancy-related nausea once on set.

“One time I threw up right outside my trailer, and my best friend had to hose it down,” she shared, joking that she didn’t bother with breath mints before shooting scenes with Feldman, 44.

“I was like, ‘I just threw up, let’s go for it,'” she said.

While Feldman sympathized with his costar, he also felt like he deserved some pity. “I was the love interest who had to kiss the person who was puking,” he said, imitating a typical interaction with Daddario. “[She was like] ‘Let’s see if you can get this in one angle because I’m gonna puke again.'”

Daddario said the queasiness helped her onscreen, as her character Rowan spends much of the season ill at ease.

“She’s not doing great, but maybe because Alex Daddario wasn’t doing great,” she said. “So maybe I brought that to my character. The second season shows us her evolution as a person and dives into, ‘Now that she knows who she is, what’s gonna happen?'”

Daddario is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Andrew Form. She told Vogue earlier this month that this is not the first time she’s been pregnant, calling her previous pregnancy loss “very, very painful.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she reflected. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before.”

She also told the outlet that Feldman sussed out her pregnancy when she avoided deli meats on the set of Witches.

“I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl,” she shared.