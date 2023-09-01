When Harry Met Sally is pretty much synonymous with Meg Ryan’s fake orgasm, but it’s no surprise the actress’ children find it cringeworthy.

“It’s funny, my son [Jack Quaid] just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli,” Ryan, 61, told Carol Burnett in an Interview magazine profile, which was published on Friday, September 1. “My daughter [Daisy] was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, ‘Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.’”

Ryan recalled that her 31-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Dennis Quaid, pointed out that Katz’s has a poster dedicated to the 1989 film. “[Jack] said, ‘You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene,” she added.

The rom-com icon — who adopted daughter Daisy, 19, in 2006 — portrayed the titular Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally opposite Billy Crystal’s Harry Burns. The movie, directed by Rob Reiner, follows polar opposites Sally and Harry as they travel across the country together and document their friends-to-lovers bond over the years.

Related: Meg Ryan Through the Years: From Rom-Com Queen and Beyond Meg Ryan has been an acting force ever since scoring her breakout role in 1981’s Rich and Famous. While Ryan played a supporting role to Jacqueline Bisset and Candice Bergen’s respective characters, she landed her big break eight years later when she portrayed leading lady Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally. “[The] comedy of […]

In one now-infamous scene, Sally and Harry grab lunch at Katz’s Deli — a Lower East Side staple in New York City — as he laments about his girlfriend faking an orgasm. Sally, to prove a point, busted out her best fake orgasm to demonstrate just how easy it was to do. After her realistic moaning subsided, a fellow patron (portrayed by Reiner’s mother) chimed in. “I’ll have what she’s having,” she quipped to the waitress.

Ryan further recalled that she “probably” filmed the orgasm scene “over and over and over again.”

Director Reiner, 76, previously revealed that the take was all Ryan. “Meg said, ‘Well, I’ll do it! I’ll just actually act it out. We don’t have to talk about it,’” he said during a TCM Classic Film Festival screening of the movie in April 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 'When Harry Met Sally' Cast: Where Are They Now? “I’ll have what she’s having.” Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal created romantic-comedy perfection in When Harry Met Sally — and viewers are still falling in love with their performances today. The Rob Reiner-directed film follows Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) from the time they meet in Chicago through more than a decade of […]

At the time, Reiner also gushed to Us Weekly about the film’s staying power. “You never know. You make a movie, and hopefully you like it, and hopefully other people [do too],” he told Us and other reporters. “You have no idea if it will stand the test of time, and it’s kind of cool that it did.”

Reiner continued: “I think that there are some basic truths about men and women that people connect with, and those kind of things — that dance, that weird dance that men and women do with one another kind of is basic and kind of there all of the time.”