Meghan King Edmonds Gets Real About Her Twins’ ‘Leaky Morning Diapers’

Meghan King Edmonds is telling it like it is. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about her twin babies’ sleeping schedule and revealed why it has caused her to switch up their diaper regimen.

“Now that my babies are sleeping through the night — every night — I encountered a new issue (one that I am glad to have!): leaky morning diapers,” Edmonds, 34, wrote in a blog post on Monday, December 31, noting that the same issue also happened with her daughter, Aspen, 2. “With Aspen I didn’t have a clue that there’s a difference between daytime diapers and nighttime diapers especially since I was using the same Huggies Little Snugglers 24 hours a day on her. But there’s a HUGE difference!”

The former Bravo personality explained that she swears by Huggies Overnights for her 6-month-old sons, Hayes and Hart, because they “have super absorbent capabilities with up to 12 hours of protection,” she added. “I wish someone would’ve told me what I’m telling you, it would have allowed Aspen to sleep even longer through the night.”

Meghan, who welcomed the little ones with husband Jim Edmonds in June 2018, also revealed the strict schedule she keeps them on. “They eat four times a day: first at around 7am (I never wake them up in the morning), next at around 10:30 followed by baby food, then at 2:00 followed by baby food again, and finally around 6:00 followed by BEDTIME!” she noted. “This last bottle is 8.5 ounces so that’s a lot of liquid to contain until they wake up again 12 hours later (yes, they sleep 12 hours! It’s blissful!)/ Having been through my fair share of heavy morning diapers with Aspen, I anticipated this day with some Huggies Overnights on hand.”

The reality star previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her newest additions and dished on how having twins means been double the work. “I mean, feeding two at the same time is, like, next level. I just thought it would be so easy and it’s not. So it’s definitely nice to be surrounded by family,” she told Us shortly after Hayes and Hart were born. “I tried to prepare myself as best as I could for two. I have a nanny, she lives with us, and so I basically just told her that, when the twins came, I would have her focus on Aspen, so that way we could just keep everything the same for Aspen as much as possible, ‘cause she’s used to her nanny, and then I could focus on doing everything with the twins.”

