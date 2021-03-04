Mel Gibson’s 4-year-old son, Lars, is keeping him on his toes! The actor has his hands full caring for the little one after his COVID-19 battle.

“It’s good because you get to know him pretty well,” the Braveheart star, 65, told Extra of quarantine on Thursday, March 4. “But having a 4-year-old, a 4-year-old boy who is a little Viking, it’s just a handful anyway. No matter if it’s a pandemic, no matter if he’s at home, no matter if he’s raiding distant shores, it doesn’t matter.”

The New York native tested positive for the coronavirus in April 2020 and spent a week in the hospital, his rep told Us Weekly in a statement three months later. “He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” the June 2020 statement read.

On Wednesday, Gibson told the outlet that COVID-19 “doesn’t feel like anything else you have ever had,” although he is now “doing alright.”

The Oscar winner joked, “I still get to the bathroom by myself.”

Gibson and his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, welcomed their baby boy in January 2017. The director is also the father of Lucia, 11, with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, as well as Hannah, 41, twins Edward and Christian, 38, William, 36, Lois, 33, Milo, 30, and Thomas, 22, with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore.

The Patriot star hasn’t been very active in the entertainment industry since his infamous anti-Semitic rant in 2006. When he released Hacksaw Ridge in 2016, Gibson told Variety: “Ten years have gone by. I’m feeling good. I’m sober, all of that kind of stuff, and for me it’s a dim thing in the past. But others bring it up, which [I kind of] find annoying, because I don’t understand why after 10 years it’s any kind of issue.”

In June 2020, Winona Ryder addressed the offensive behavior, telling The Sunday Times about anti-Semitic and homophobic comments the Mad Max star made at a party.

“I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them,” the Stranger Things star, 49, told Us in a statement at the time. “Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

Gibson’s rep told Us at the time that the actress’ account was “100 percent untrue.”