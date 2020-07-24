The struggle is real. Melissa Gorga hilariously described the highs and lows of raising a teenage daughter.

“She’s just that age,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly of Antonia, 14, on Wednesday, July 22, while promoting BikiniZone’s Anti-Bump Shave Gel. “She’s going to be a sophomore. She’s vicious. It’s so much harder parenting a teenager.”

The New Jersey native “forgot … how bitchy teenage girls can be, and irrational,” she went on to tell Us. “Everything I say is wrong and she’s always, like, growling at me. I’m always like, ‘You good? Is your face OK?’ It’s a dirty look.”

The teenager also “hates to admit” that she has a cool mom. “Her friends like my outfits all the time,” the Love Italian Style author said. “[They] will come over and sit down and [be] like, ‘We saw you on TikTok. It was so good.’ I see my [daughter] roll her eyes.”

When it comes to raising Antonia and her brothers, Gino, 12, and Joey, 10, with husband Joe Gorga, the “On Display” singer considers herself to be the “tougher parent.” However, her brood is “more scared” of the Gorga Guide to Success author, 40.

“I’m the one that’s like, ‘Move it. Brush your teeth. Let’s go,’” Melissa told Us. “If Joe gets mad, it’s on … but I’m definitely the one that laid down the law. It’s fine. Good cop, bad cop. I’m always the bad cop.”

While being homeschooled amid the coronavirus pandemic, none of the reality star’s three kids want “to listen” to the their mom. “I never argued with my children more in my life than when I had to actually be their teacher,” Melissa explained to Us. “The funny part is before I was on Real Housewives of New Jersey, I [got] a B.A. in elementary education. I am a teacher and I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is so hard. I can’t do this.’”

The jewelry designer wed Joe in August 2004, welcoming Antonia the following year. Gino and Joey arrived in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Melissa has been loving BikiniZone’s “inexpensive” Anti-Bump Shave Gel this summer, telling Us, “It really works, and the redness has gone. I’ve been so happy with it. [As] someone who is in a bikini 24 hours a day, I guess I’m the perfect candidate.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi