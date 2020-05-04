Welcome to the world! Melissa Rauch is celebrating the arrival of her second child, a baby boy.

“I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 39, captioned her Monday, May 4, Instagram announcement. “His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes — the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement.”

In the social media upload, the actress showed off a tiny blue hat with her and husband Winston Beigel’s son’s name stitched on the brim.

The New Jersey native, who is also the mother of daughter Sadie, 2, was “so fearful” ahead of Brooks’ birth due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wrote in an essay for Glamour on Monday.

“The anxiety over giving birth without an advocate and support system in tow, compounded with the exposure concerns of walking into a hospital during a pandemic, were a lot to process,” Rauch admitted. “So, I tried my best to prepare for a scenario I never thought I’d face: Filling my hospital bag with disinfecting wipes and practicing labor breathing in a mask like I was training for a dystopian marathon.”

The Bronze star knew she “had a job to do,” she wrote, even though her husband had to “join on FaceTime to see the birth.”

Rauch went on to write, “Although none of us have crystal balls to predict how our children will be brought into this surreal world, there are some things I do know. Namely, you are stronger than you think—more than you ever imagined possible. And also my perineum hurts the same excruciating amount that it did after my last birth. So the good news is that some things about birthing are exactly the same, pandemic or not.”

She and Beigel, 41, tied the knot in 2007.