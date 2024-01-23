Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson have welcomed their fourth baby, a son.

“ @mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Monday, January 22, alongside a photo of them cradling their infant in their arms. “We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂.”

Phelps and Johnson, both 38, who already share sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4, announced in October 2023 that they were expanding their brood. While appearing on an episode of the Today show, the Olympic gold medalist joked the duo will soon have enough kids for a “relay team” or a “golf foursome.”

Phelps and Johnson met in 2007. While the pair had an on-off relationship for the first few years of their romance, they eventually rekindled their romance in 2014 and got engaged the following year. In June 2016, they secretly tied the knot in a private backyard ceremony. One month before they said “I do,” the twosome welcomed son Boomer.

Since their first wedding, Phelps and Johnson have renewed their vows twice and have been candid about wanting to expand their brood. When speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about his favorite parts of being a father.

“Watching them and hearing the things that come out of their mouth [is the best],” he told Us at the time. “Just all the little small things about being a parent, even though it can be frustrating at times.”