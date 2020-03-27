Milla Jovovich Shares Sweet New Pics of 8-Week-Old Osian

Adorbs! Milla Jovovich shared never-before-seen photos of her 8-week-old daughter, Osian, to spread some cheer to her Instagram followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Baby Osian and Dash to the rescue so we can all smile today! Swipe for the video which is cuteness overload! I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe! Sending a lot of love! Xo,” the Resident Evil actress, 44, captioned a video and three pictures of Osian. Jovovich also included one photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Dashiel, sitting in a tree.

Us Weekly confirmed that Jovovich welcomed Osian with her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, on February 1. The couple, who wed in 2009, also share daughters Evers, 12, and Dashiel.

The Ukraine native announced that she and her husband were expecting their third child together in August 2019 after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Knocked up again,” Jovovich captioned a picture showing off her baby bump at the time. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

Osian’s first few weeks in the world didn’t come without some challenges. The actress revealed that her daughter was diagnosed with a “bad case” of jaundice, a condition that causes yellowing of a baby’s skin and eyes, one week after she was born.

The family has also been practicing social distancing together amid the widespread coronavirus outbreak. The Hellboy star shared via Instagram on March 17 that she and her daughters“took a little family adventure” to their garden to harvest some of the produce Jovovich has been growing.

Besides teaching her children to be sustainable, Jovovich also wants to make sure her kids never feel “entitled.” The model told Us in February 2019 that she always want to maintain honest communication with her daughters.

“It’s about having an open conversation every time. Every time that I see my [eldest] daughter getting a bit complacent, feeling a little entitled and … treating people in a way that’s not totally respectful, I call and say, ‘Hey let’s stop and talk.’ … I tell her about what’s going on in the world, I tell her how lucky she is and to remember what’s important in this life,” Jovovich explained at the time.

