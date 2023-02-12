New moms! Younger’s Molly Bernard gave birth to her and wife Hannah Lieberman’s first child on January 28.

“Thrilled to share that @liebhan and I welcomed our healthy, gentle and sassy baby girl on Saturday, January 28 at 11:11pm,” Bernard, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 11, sharing the little one’s first photos. “We are overjoyed and more in love than we ever imagined. It’s been a gorgeous two-week whirlwind adjusting to parenthood and it’s the coolest club we’ve ever been in.”

She added: “Yesterday, in a 60-second span, Hannah was peed on during a diaper change and I picked bb up to help and was immediately met with projectile poop. My nips are sore, oxytocin is high — MOMS RULE. Hannah and I want to stay in our new family cocoon of diapers and milk and snuggles and eat every second of it up for as long as possible.”

The Intern actress announced that she was expecting her first little one in November 2022.

“Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!” Bernard wrote via Instagram at the time. “Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task.”

The New York native added that loving Lieberman, 34, has “been one of the most profound highlights” of her life and that she is “honored” to “be a parent” alongside the producer.

Less than a month after her announcement, Bernard slammed criticism that she is merely “pretending” to be pregnant.

“If your belly is protruding, why would you need to show a positive pregnancy test??” a social media user commented on Bernard’s baby bump photo in December. “Is it because you’re pretending or something???”

The Yale School of Drama alum, for her part, reposted a screenshot of the message via her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Lol honestly obsessed with this. ‘Pretending.’”

Bernard first revealed that she was engaged to Lieberman in January 2020.

“We said YES,” she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the duo.

In September 2021, the happy couple officially tied the knot, taking to social media to share the exciting news.

“WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party,” Bernard captioned an Instagram post from the wedding. “WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!”

In an interview with Vogue in October 2021, the Transparent star further detailed the duo’s intimate outdoor wedding ceremony.

“It went by very fast, and it also felt infinite,” Bernard recalled at the time. “But being surrounded by our loving community and holding Hannah’s hands the entire time – I forgot my bouquet! – was the most meaningful moment of my life to date. It was surprisingly emotional, a very big experience. … We are still truly on Cloud 9. We both felt so held and loved by our now joined communities. The alchemy of that celebration will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We should have eaten more, but other than that – it was perfect!”

The Chicago Med star previously played pansexual publicist Lauren on Younger, which ran from 2015 to 2021. In 2017, she revealed how the character helped her understand her own sexuality.

“[Lauren’s] confidence has helped me a lot. It helped me in a few different ways: Her confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she’s also helped me with my sexual identity,” Bernard told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I don’t identify as straight.”

Bernard went on to add that Lauren’s fluidity has broadened her perspective. “I’ve always felt this way, but now it’s part of the conversation, we can talk about it. There’s language for it.”