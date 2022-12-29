Not holding back! Amid Molly Bernard’s first pregnancy, she has slammed criticism that she is merely “pretending” to be expecting a child.

“If your belly is protruding, why would you need to show a positive pregnancy test??” a social media user commented on the actress’ baby bump photo earlier this month. “Is it because you’re pretending or something???”

The Younger alum, 34, reposted a screenshot of the message onto her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 28. She added: “ Lol honestly obsessed with this. ‘Pretending.’”

Bernard, who has not further addressed the social media criticism, announced her first pregnancy last month.

“Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey,” the Milkwater actress wrote via Instagram in November, referring to wife Hannah Lieberman. “Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task.”

She continued in her post: “Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her. Because I am who I am I’d like to say the following: pregnancy is a choice, no one should be forced by law to do this. And please — I urge you to vote for the people in this midterm election who will protect our right to be a family, not threaten to obliterate it.”

Bernard and the criminal defense attorney, 34, wed in September 2021 at the Prospect Park Boathouse in Brooklyn, New York after several years of dating.

“It went by very fast, and it also felt infinite,” Bernard recalled to Vogue of their outdoor ceremony. “But being surrounded by our loving community and holding Hannah’s hands the entire time — I forgot my bouquet! — was the most meaningful moment of my life to date. It was surprisingly emotional, a very big experience. … We are still truly on Cloud 9. We both felt so held and loved by our now joined communities. The alchemy of that celebration will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We should have eaten more, but other than that — it was perfect!”

As the married couple prepare to expand their family, the Chicago Med alum has been candid about their fertility journey.

“There’s been a lot of curiosity about how Hannah and I conceived and we were profoundly lucky to stumble upon @mosiebaby. When I first started talking to my PCP, they suggested that when Hannah and I were ready that we should first try at home before venturing into medical facilities,” Bernard wrote via Instagram on December 13. “We wanted to share the intimacy and coziness of making a baby at home if we could before seeking out other options.”

She added at the time: “So, we geared up, ordered The Mosie Kit, LH ovulation sticks, and took an incredible class with @refugemidwifery called Beyond The Baster. I got an egg count ultrasound, peed on my LH sticks for months, took careful notes and when I fully understood my body as a science project, we went for it.”